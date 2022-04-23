KBC Group NV Sells 2,746 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Spok were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spok by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.70%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

