KBC Group NV Takes $34,000 Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.