Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Kodiak Sciences worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,574,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 960,404 shares of company stock worth $52,887,733. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KOD opened at $6.36 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $330.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

