Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,540 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,870,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

