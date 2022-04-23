Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

