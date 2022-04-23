Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 270,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 205,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 837,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 87,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $336,935.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.