Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mattel were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

