Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $112,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

