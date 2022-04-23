Morgan Stanley Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $300.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.03.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

