Morgan Stanley Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $300.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX opened at $215.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average is $505.03. Netflix has a 12 month low of $210.05 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

