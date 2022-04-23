National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 828.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 69.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FIZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

