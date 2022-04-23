New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 185 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of GXO Logistics worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:GXO opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.