New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 802 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Wix.com worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 1,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.12.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $82.98 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.