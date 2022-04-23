New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 68,021 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 1,141.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.70% of Metropolitan Bank worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

