New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 84,850 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.07% of SI-BONE worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $16,445,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $4,150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $695.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

