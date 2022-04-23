New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of AGCO worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in AGCO by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AGCO by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

