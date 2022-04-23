New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Rayonier worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYN stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.