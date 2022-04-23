New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Sonoco Products worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,466,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 377,744 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.