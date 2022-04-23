New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.69 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,413,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of HII stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average of $196.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.90.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.