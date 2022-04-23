New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.88 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 86,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of NOV worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $70,433,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,008,000 after buying an additional 1,306,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.00.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NOV Profile (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.