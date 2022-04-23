New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.61 Million Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.78% of OptimizeRx worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.85 million, a PE ratio of 371.04 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.