New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.86 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.45% of Easterly Government Properties worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

