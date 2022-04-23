New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,568 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

