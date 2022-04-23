New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,252 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Canada Goose worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of GOOS opened at $21.84 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

