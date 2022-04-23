New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,581 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Boot Barn worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 253,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,061,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $90.67 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

