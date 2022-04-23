New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 901,887 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.88% of NOW worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 308,528 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

DNOW opened at $11.16 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.24 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

