New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,634 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Terminix Global worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 905,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at $3,135,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Terminix Global by 260.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,749 shares during the period.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $45.95 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.