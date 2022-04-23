New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,552 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.86 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

