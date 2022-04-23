New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,807 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $151.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

