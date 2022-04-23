New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,690 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of US Foods worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its position in US Foods by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in US Foods by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in US Foods by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 311,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000.

US Foods stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. CL King started coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

