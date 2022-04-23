New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.54% of Century Aluminum worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

