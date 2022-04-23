New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,857 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of WideOpenWest worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 299.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOW opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

