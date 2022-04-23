Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,254 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.10. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

