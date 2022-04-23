Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $563,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1,335.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

