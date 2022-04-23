Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Powell Industries worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 147.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 114.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.27 and a beta of 1.31. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.57 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -693.33%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

