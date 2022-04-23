Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,906 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 905,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 594,990 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

