Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,460 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 347.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,805,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 227,558 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 254,916 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

GOSS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

