Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $743.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

