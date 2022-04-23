Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

WERN stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

