Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after buying an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 401,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.