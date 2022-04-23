Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

