Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 630,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.76. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

