Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 1,779,939 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,579,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 950,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 352,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $515.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -93.10%.

ORC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

