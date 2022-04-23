Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Shares of PCTY opened at $191.67 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

