Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $746.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

