Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 903,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 165,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

