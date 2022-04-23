Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,063 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

First Solar Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.