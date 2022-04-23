Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, VP Michael Difranco acquired 1,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.68 million, a PE ratio of 241.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

