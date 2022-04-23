Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAMN opened at $43.97 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

