Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 170.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 449.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 70,885 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,042.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.